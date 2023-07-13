 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: Hawks and 76ers, 2023 Las Vegas Summer League

By Wes Morton
/ new
2023 NBA Summer League - Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the last of the scheduled games in Las Vegas. Should Atlanta win, they may qualify for the Summer League Playoff bracket which will feature four teams. If they do not qualify, they will conclude their Summer League tilt with a fifth and final game against a yet to be announced opponent. Join in below,

Probable starters — Hawks:

G Kobe Bufkin

G Vit Krejci

F Tyrese Martin

F Mouhamed Gueye

C Mfiondu Kabengele

Probable starters — 76ers:

G Javonte Smart

G Terquavion Smith

F Ricky Council IV

F Louis King

C Filip Petrusev

More From Peachtree Hoops

Loading comments...