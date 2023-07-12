2023 Summer League: Hawks vs. Timberwolves preview, notes, TV, streaming and more

Atlanta faces off against the Summer League team fielded by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday afternoon. Both teams enter 1-1 so far, and so are theoretically still in contention for a playoff berth rewarded to the top four teams.

Three Players to Watch — Atlanta

Mouhamed Gueye: Gueye has flashed his pull up shooting and quick ball movement already in Vegas. The next step may be for him to fill in at center and lead the defense for stretches, like the short stint he had at the 5 at the end of the last game against the Denver Nuggets.

Seth Lundy: While Lundy hasn’t quite broken into the starting lineup in Las Vegas, he’s shown some impressive help defense and spot up shooting when presented the opportunity. Look for him to ride the momentum of his hustle plays and be more involved this afternoon.

Miles Norris: Norris hasn’t seen much time so far in Nevada, but the Hawks as a whole hoisted up a ton of threes against Denver last game — 38 attempts in just 40 minutes of play. The 6-foot-10 stretch forward may be able to ride that shooting wave in Game 3.

Three Players to Watch — Denver

Leonard Miller: Miller unexpectedly fell out of the first round in the 2023 NBA Draft after a season spent with the G League Ignite. But he has since lit Summer League on fire, showcasing his unique fluidity and shotmaking profile as a 6-foot-10 forward. The Hawks will have their hands full with his skill and mobility.

Josh Minott: Minott is a long-armed, two-way wing who is already a great finisher around the rim. He signed a four-year deal with Minnesota after being drafted 45th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he unsurprisingly spent the majority of the season at the end of the bench. The Summer Hawks must avoid getting caught napping on his cuts and rolls to the rim, as he’ll no doubt display endless effort in off ball movement in this game.

Brandon Williams: This name might sound familiar to some, as Williams spent the last season with the College Park Skyhawks. There, he averaged 20 points and six assists per game in 28 games with the G League affiliate of the Hawks. The explosive guard has continued to show his scoring prowess with the Timberwolves in Las Vegas, leading the team in points through two games.

When and Where

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Start Time: Approx. 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN / ESPN app