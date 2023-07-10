Report: Hawks guarantee Bruno Fernando’s salary for 2023-24

Bruno Fernando will be back for one more season in Atlanta according to a report by Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Per league source, the Hawks will guarantee Bruno Fernando's $2.6 million for the upcoming season. — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) July 10, 2023

The big man from Angola was originally drafted out of Maryland back in 2019 by the Philadelphia 76ers who then traded him to the Hawks. Fernando spent two seasons with Atlanta before being traded to Boston in the summer of 2021. He found his way back to the A, however, after a 2023 trade deadline deal with the Houston Rockets.

Fernando will now join Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu in the center rotation, alongside big men Jalen Johnson, Mouhamed Gueye, and Miles Norris on the Hawks team for this season. His roughly $2.7 million salary for next season is also unguaranteed with the Hawks having to decide whether to guarantee his 2024-25 salary by July 29th of next year.