Report: Hawks bring aboard Brittni Donaldson to coaching staff in historic hire

Head coach Quin Snyder has made it known that he wants renewed focus on player development and cutting-edge analytics as he and the greater regime move toward his first full season with the Atlanta Hawks. The latest scoop from Jeff Schultz of The Athletic brings news that reiterates that vision, with Atlanta tapping Brittni Donaldson for an assistant coaching position under Snyder.

The Hawks have added former Pistons and Raptors assistant Brittni Donaldson to Quin Snyder's coaching staff. She is the first female coach in franchise history and her job will have a focus on analytics. She co-founded @StrataAthletics, basketball camps in the Austin area. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) June 5, 2023

As Schultz notes, this is a historic hire for the franchise, breaking a long-standing gender barrier dating back to the franchise’s origins in 1946.

Donaldson was a standout four-year basketball player for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers. After graduating in 2015 with a degree in Statistics and Actuary Sciences, she took a position as SportVU Data Analyst with STATS LLC.

She has held previous positions in the NBA as an assistant coach, most recently as the Assistant Coach and Director of Coaching Analytics for the Detroit Pistons for the 2022-23 season. Prior to that, she sat on the bench as an assistant for the Toronto Raptors from 2019-21.