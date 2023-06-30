2023 NBA Free Agency: Live thread

The start of free agency is upon us.

Teams can begin negotiating with restricted and unrestricted free agents as of 6:00 PM eastern time on June 30th. Verbal agreements and trades are also allowed, but the soonest that those can be made official is on July 6 when the moratorium period is lifted. Atlanta has opened up some financial flexibility with the trading of John Collins, but the Hawks don’t figure to be big players in free agency unless another trade is in the works.

With the guaranteeing of Garrison Mathews’ salary and the July guarantee dates for Bruno Fernando, Vit Krejci — as well as a team option for Tyrese Marti —the Hawks will only have one unrestricted free agent as of today, Aaron Holiday. Trent Forrest, who spent last season on a two-way contract, has been tendered a qualifying offer to remain on a two-way contract for next season.

Also the qualifying offer for a player coming off a two-way contract is another two-way contract.



So basically Forrest is a restricted free agent but the Hawks can match an offer sheet if he signs one and Forrest can also just sign a two-way with the Hawks if he wants. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) June 28, 2023

