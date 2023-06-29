 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Garrison Mathews 2023-24 salary guaranteed, Bruno Fernando guarantee date pushed back

By Wes Morton
Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks had a pair of deadlines to decide on the future of two players today. Both Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando had unguaranteed salaries for the 2023-24 season with an obligation for the team to either guarantee the full annual amount or waive the players.

A report from Lauren Williams of the AJC came down this afternoon on Garrison Mathews, who has been retained for the upcoming season.

Later, the Hawks and Fernando mutually agreed to push back his own guarantee date until July 10, this time per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

As John Hollinger also of The Athletic notes, this does not change a situation that looks to be an unlikely return to the Hawks for the big man.

The pair of players were acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade for Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky, and two second-round picks at the trade deadline this past February. Mathews averaged 4.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in nine games for the Hawks. In his second stint in Atlanta, Bruno Fernando only saw action in eight games, averaging 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

With the trading of John Collins, the Hawks now find themselves below the luxury tax threshold. That, in part, has given them the ability to retain Mathews and possibly Fernando for next season, as there reportedly remains a mandate to stay below the tax line.

