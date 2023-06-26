Hawks request waivers on two-way player Donovan Williams

While it’s certainly not the biggest news of the day, the Hawks have made an official transaction today. Late this afternoon Atlanta requested waivers on Donovan Williams, who had signed to a two-year, two-way contract this January.

The 6-foot-6 guard Williams had only appeared in two games with the senior team, but he had a productive run in the second half of the season with the College Park Skyhawks. In 24 games with the Skyhawks, Williams averaged 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest.

Requesting waivers on Williams will only result in a charge of up to $50,000 to the organization — a fee that won’t be charged to the salary cap assuming he clears waivers. The move opens up another two-way spot for the team to hand out in future days and weeks.

Former UC Santa Barbara forward Miles Norris was recently signed to a two-way contract, and the news today means Atlanta will have two more two-way contracts to hand out as a developmental tool for young professional players looking to break their way into the NBA.