NBA announces Atlanta Hawks game schedule for 2023 Las Vegas Summer League

With the draft in the rear view mirror, the Hawks turn their attention to free agency, as well as putting together a team for the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League tilts. On Friday, the NBA announced the schedule for all 30 teams. The Atlanta Hawks’ games are as follows:

10:30 PM ET — Friday, July 7 — vs. Sacramento Kings — NBA TV

9:30 PM ET — Sunday, July 9 — vs. Denver Nuggets — NBA TV

4:00 PM ET — Wednesday, July 12 — vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — ESPN2

3:30 PM ET — Thursday, July 13 — vs. Philadelphia 76ers — NBA TV

The Hawks are slated to face four playoff teams, including the current title holders Denver Nuggets. Of course, players like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will not make game appearances, but it will be a chance to face off against successful franchises with a recent eye for talent.

In addition to those listed above, the Hawks will also have a fifth game that following weekend. The top-4 teams will qualify for a playoff tournament. The winner of the semifinals will face off in a championship that will become the sixth game played for two teams. The other 26 teams will play a currently unscheduled matchup against another ‘bottom-26’ team to conclude their summer league campaign.

This will be a chance to catch the young Hawks in action, including recent draftees Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye, and Seth Lundy. In addition, the recent undrafted free agent acquisitions will most likely feature — as well as possibly some second and third-year players like AJ Griffin.