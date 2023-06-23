Hawks add Miles Norris, David Singleton as undrafted free agents

While the 2023 NBA Draft finished late on Friday morning ET, the Hawks continued to add talent to their basketball team this morning. Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported that Atlanta signed UC Santa Barbara big man to a two-way contract.

UC Santa Barbara power forward Miles Norris has agreed on a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks, a source told ESPN. The 6'10 Norris shot 39% for 3 this season. pic.twitter.com/KgaPLX7gLD — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 23, 2023

Norris was a four-year player in college, starting at Oregon before moving to UC Santa Barbara for the final three years of his career. He averaged 14 points and six rebounds per contest as a senior while displaying sharpshooting from deep, hitting 39% of threes on over five attempts a game.

Norris joins Donovan Williams as a two-way player for the Hawks, filling two of the maximum three slots for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

David Singleton also agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks. This will be an Exhibit-10 contract with a small portion of guaranteed money as an offseason addition.

UCLA’s David Singleton has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Atlanta Hawks, I’m told.



Strong-framed guard at 6’4 ½”, 221 lbs.



Lethal from beyond the arc w/ a career 43.4 3P% on 500+ 3PA’s.



Won 113 games in college + earned a Portsmouth Invitational Tournament nod. — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 23, 2023

Singleton spent five seasons on the campus of UCLA taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to rules changes surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Singleton averaged just 5.7 points and 0.9 assists per game across his 5-year collegiate career, but he’s known primarily as a defense-oriented guard with a strong build.

Both players will most likely join the Atlanta Hawks’ Las Vegas Summer League team this July as they fight for a spot on the roster this upcoming season.