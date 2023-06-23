2023 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks round out draft with Seth Lundy

The Atlanta Hawks tapped Seth Lundy at 46th overall to finish their 2023 Draft haul.

Seth Lundy comes to the Hawks by way of the Penn State Nittany Lions basketball program. Lundy was a four-year player in State College, and across his 122-game career he averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game. As a 6-foot-6 wing, his NBA-ready shot is his biggest asset. Across his college career, Lundy hit 37% of his three-point attempts.

At 23 years of age, he’s among the oldest prospects in the 2023 class. Interestingly, the Hawks went a similar direction just last draft in their selection of the older Tyrese Martin who would go on to earn a standard NBA contract. Lundy joins Kobe Bufkin and Mouhamed Gueye as players the Hawks added on Thursday night. Join me in welcoming Seth Lundy to Atlanta!