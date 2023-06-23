2023 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks round out draft with Seth Lundy

The Atlanta Hawks tapped Seth Lundy at 46th overall to finish their 2023 Draft haul.
Welcome to the ️, Seth Lundy! @sethlundy1 pic.twitter.com/takmzXjOpB— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 23, 2023
Seth Lundy comes to the Hawks by way of the Penn State Nittany Lions basketball program. Lundy was a four-year player in State College, and across his 122-game career he averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game. As a 6-foot-6 wing, his NBA-ready shot is his biggest asset. Across his college career, Lundy hit 37% of his three-point attempts.
At 23 years of age, he’s among the oldest prospects in the 2023 class. Interestingly, the Hawks went a similar direction just last draft in their selection of the older Tyrese Martin who would go on to earn a standard NBA contract. Lundy joins Kobe Bufkin and Mouhamed Gueye as players the Hawks added on Thursday night. Join me in welcoming Seth Lundy to Atlanta!
