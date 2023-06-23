2023 NBA Draft: Hawks trade up to 39th overall pick, grab Mouhamed Gueye

Late into the night Thursday, the Hawks maneuvered in the draft to nab 6-foot-11 big man Mouhamed Gueye. Gueye grew up in Senegal and arrived late to organized basketball. After a short high school stint at Prolific Prep, he was able to earn a scholarship to Washington State University.

At Washington State, he was quickly entrenched as starter in his freshman season. In his later sophomore season, he averaged 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 stocks (steals plus blocks) while shooting 49% from the field. Gueye is a new age big man with some handling ability and a face up game, and he has even shown some ability to step out and hit jump shots — including nailing 11 threes this season.

The Hawks originally came into the night with just the 46th overall pick in the second round, but moved assets to leap to 39 to select Gueye. The Senegalese big man is a project, but one Atlanta felt worth taking on to reap benefits down the line. Join me in welcoming Mouhamed Gueye to the Atlanta Hawks!