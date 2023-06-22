2023 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks select Kobe Bufkin 15th overall

At 15th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks landed on Kobe Bufkin — a sophomore guard out of Michigan. He stands in at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan possessing twitchy quick movement and skillful abilities on the court.

Bufkin exploded onto the draft scene after a huge leap in production from Year 1 to Year 2 in college. In 34 minutes per game, Bufkin averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists as a 19-year-old sophomore for the Wolverines. After not starting a game as a freshman, Bufkin started all 33 games in 2022-23, shooting 48% from the field, 36% from three, and 85% from the free throw line in those contests. He was known as a real on-ball defensive pest as well, logging 1.3 steals per game.

At 195-pounds, he’ll need to bulk up some to deal with the rigors of the NBA. But Atlanta looks to have found a productive two-way player with solid potential to create, score efficiently, and defend on the perimeter. He joins Trae Young and Dejounte Murray as the third guard on the roster, and so he’ll look to come off the bench and find his place in the rotation for the 2023-24 season. Join me in welcoming Kobe Bufkin to the Atlanta Hawks!