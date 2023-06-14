Report: Hawks finalize coaching staff with a number of recent hirings [updated]

Quin Snyder and company have been busy in the weeks since the Hawks bowed out to the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs. After taking over as head coach late into the season, Snyder rolled with the previous regimes’ assistant coaches and supporting staff all the way until the final whistle of Game 6.

But now, the reported coaching hirings have come in rapid succession in the lead up to the 2023 NBA Draft. It seems as though there will be no holdovers from Nate McMillan’s tenure, as Snyder has aimed at stamping his own mark by bringing in faces he’s familiar from other coaching stops.

First, Bryan George was brought over from his most recent position with ASVEL Basket of the LNB Pro A — the top men’s basketball league in France — as reported on June 12 by Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

The Hawks are adding Bryan George to Quin Snyder's staff as video coordinator, player development. George was an assistant coach for a team in France that is run by former Spurs guard Tony Parker. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) June 12, 2023

Then, the next day, the news of veteran NBA and overseas player Ekpe Udoh was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Seven-year NBA vet and former No. 6 pick Ekpe Udoh is joining the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff under Quin Snyder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Udoh also won a EuroLeague championship in 2017. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2023

Later, Lauren Williams of the AJC broke the news of Reggis Onwukamuche’s hiring as well.

Reggis Onwukamuche has been added as player development coach



Bryan George will be DAV (player development/advance scouting/video). — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) June 13, 2023

The six full assistant coaches are reportedly as follows:

Others reported include:

Bryan George - player development/video assistant/advanced scout

Reggis Onwukamuche - player development

Bryan Bailey

Sanjay Lumpkin

Ekpe Udoh

Update as of 11:00 AM ET, June 14

The Atlanta Hawks have officially announced their coaching staff for 2023-24.