2023 NBA Draft scouting report: Brice Sensabaugh

Coming down to the wire, Brice Sensabaugh recently decided to stay in the NBA Draft, after the Ohio State forward had one of the best seasons as a freshman for the team since D’Angelo Russell in 2015.

The 6’6 forward averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over 24.5 minutes per game and led Ohio State in scoring and rebounding, which propelled him to being named on the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team.

The first thing that jumps out when talking about Sensabaugh is his ability to put the ball in the basket from three. His catch-and-shoot numbers were impressive, as he shot 45.8% in that category. Whether it was open or highly contested, there was a good chance that the freshman was going to knock down the shot.

In the NBA, being a solid catch-and-shoot player will get you minutes, but if you're able to move off the ball for shots, you’ll stay on the court much longer, and Sensabaugh has a good feel in that area of his game. Not only is he efficient from behind the arc, but he'll step in just a bit at times and hit a mid-range shot to keep the defense on their toes. If Sensabaugh can work on his handle and having better awareness on the court, his offense has the ability to reach an even higher level.

With Sensabaugh’s body frame, he's able to make plays going into the paint with his physicality. He usually uses his shoulder to block defenders off, and when he gets in the lane, the defender sometimes doesn't have a choice but to foul him.

Though his offense is good and what would keep him on the court in the league, his defense is an area where he may fall short. Putting him up against shifty and quick players isn't where he’ll thrive, but more physical players may suit him better to guard. Too often he’s caught jumping on pump fakes, and his help defense also needs to improve.

Putting things into perspective, Sensabaugh is a one-and-done player and will be raw entering the league, but his three-point shooting will be his calling card to start. Sensabaugh could get drafted around the early 20s in the first round, so if the Hawks wanted to snag him earlier with their 15th overall pick, they could make it happen.