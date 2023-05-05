2022-23 Atlanta Hawks Player Season Review: Tyrese Martin

Like undrafted free agents, second round picks typically have to fight for everything they earn in the NBA from day one. As they enter into the league without a guaranteed contract, the potential they show through the offseason is key in determining a viable path to a professional career in the Association.

Tyrese Martin was selected 51st overall in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, making his way to the Atlanta Hawks via the Golden State Warriors. But he soon impressed by leading Atlanta in their 2022 Las Vegas Summer League campaign, powering the team with 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. While the team as a whole struggled mightily, Martin displayed the most all-around ability of the group of hopefuls, and as a result he earned a rookie minimum contract — with a first year partial guarantee — on the regular season team.

Despite lasting as a full roster player for the whole season, Martin largely only featured in garbage time for the Atlanta Hawks for a total of 66 NBA minutes. He spent the bulk of his time with the College Park Skyhawks, and his minutes there were solid though less than revelatory. In 33.9 minutes of play per contest in the G League, he averaged 18 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, managing to shoot 50% from the field and 37% from three in 23 games there.

As a 6’6” swing man with four years of college basketball between the University of Rhode Island and the University of Connecticut, Martin’s main draw is his plug-and-play level of basketball skill. His advanced age and experience was on display in the summer league with his ability to create off the dribble and penetrate defenses with some regularity. On the other hand, his shot hasn’t quite proved to stretch out to the three-point line — an unfortunate development for a wing in today’s game. And his limited athleticism caps his defensive ceiling against NBA caliber players.

Tyrese Martin has a completely non-guaranteed deal for next season worth just over $1.7 million. That deal comes with a guarantee date of July 21st of this year, meaning a decision on whether to keep him on that contract will come after the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League schedule but before training camp. So, should he manage to represent the Hawks in Vegas for the second straight year, look for Martin to give it everything he has to prove himself once again that he’s worthy of an NBA look this fall.