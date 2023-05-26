Report: Igor Kokoskov signed to Hawks’ coaching staff as top assistant

Head coach Quin Snyder has shown a willingness to reach out to past connections to join his Atlanta Hawks coaching staff as he builds out his bench for 2022-23.

First, Mike Brey was reported to join Snyder in Atlanta after a long career coaching the college ranks. The two once were assistant coaches at Duke University under Mike Krzyzewski. Then, Snyder reportedly brought along Antonio Lang after he was on Snyder’s staff for five seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Now, Igor Kokoskov becomes the third reported assistant in Atlanta for 2022-23 in yet another reunion with Snyder.

Igor Kokoskov has signed a deal to become Quin Snyder’s top assistant with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Kokoskov, who spent a year as the Suns’ head coach, previously worked for Snyder on his Utah Jazz and Missouri staffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 26, 2023

Kokoskov comes with head coaching experience in the NBA, albeit just for one forgettable season. After taking over the Phoenix Suns for 2018-19, he led the team to an unfortunate 19-63 record and was dismissed at the end of the season.

Kokoskov is a highly respected coach throughout both the NBA and the Euroleague. A Serbian national, he quickly leapt up the ranks to become the first ever non-American to be a full-time NBA assistant when he joined the Clippers staff in 2000. Kokoskov has held that position for the vast majority of the 23 years since, excepting stints as head coach of the Suns and of Fenerbache in Turkey in 2020-21.