Report: Quin Snyder to bring Antonio Lang to staff as lead assistant coach

Quin Snyder’s coaching room of the future continues to take shape. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype first reported that Antonio Lang would take the position of lead assistant coach of the Atlanta Hawks beginning this coming season — a report which was later confirmed by Chris Fedor of Clevelanddotcom.

Lang has plenty of familiarity with Quin Snyder, as he served as an assistant on Snyder’s staff with the Utah Jazz from 2014-2019. Prior to that, Lang played college basketball at Duke University from 1990-1994 where Snyder both played and later coached under Mike Krzyzewski.

This is an upward move for Antonio Lang, who leaps into a lead assistant title for the first time. He comes to Atlanta after four years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, first under John Beilein but then under J.B. Bickerstaff for the majority of the stint. Lang will join Mike Brey in reported hirings for the coaching staff in 2023-24 in yet another Duke connection, as Brey coached Lang for his entire Blue Devils playing career in the early 90s.