Preview: Hawks travel to Boston for season finale

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Boston Celtics in their regular season finale on Sunday afternoon. The Hawks will finish the 2023-23 season on the road, having already locked up the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and a trip to south Florida to play the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday.

This particular game in Boston is not of much significance, so regulars may see little to no playing time for both sides. The Celtics have already clinched the No. 2 seed in the East, and would be the Hawks’ first round opponent if they were to beat Miami on Tuesday.

This game may not be much of a watch with essentially nothing on the line for either side ultimately, but very important games are on the horizon for the Atlanta basketball club.

Injury Report

The Hawks will rest Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capela on Sunday ahead of the Play-In. De’Andre Hunter (left knee soreness) is probable to return from his brief absence.

The Celtics list Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams as questionable. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford are out.

Game Info

Date & time: Sunday, Apr. 9 1 pm ET

Location: TD Garden

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)