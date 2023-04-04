Hawks take crucial win over Bulls, 123-105

The Atlanta Hawks were on the road Tuesday evening vs. the Chicago Bulls with postseason seeding at stake. The Hawks were able to take the 123-105 win despite the absence of guard Trae Young.

The Hawks carried a double-digit lead into halftime after a strong first half. Bogdan Bogdanovic stepped into the starting lineup and provided a much needed boost, finishing with 26 points on 9-of-15 from the floor (5-of-10) from three-point range.

Chicago attempted to go on several runs in the second half, but was met with an answer from the Hawks each time. Dejounte Murray helped pace the offense in Young’s absence, finishing with 17 points and team-high nine assists.

Both Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson each provided strong play from the bench. Okongwu had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks as his breakout continues. Johnson finished with 16 points and four rebounds.

Clint Capela finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds, with Saddiq Bey adding 18 points, four assists and four rebounds in the win.

Atlanta closed out the win in the fourth quarter, moving to 40-39 on the season and helping their position in the Eastern Conference Play-In race.

The Hawks will be back in action on Wednesday evening when they host the Washington Wizards to complete the back-to-back.

