Atlanta stares down elimination tonight at the hands of the Boston Celtics, down 3-1 in the series. The Hawks are also without guard Dejounte Murray, who was lost to a one game suspension for Game 5. Join the action below.

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup:

G Trae Young

G Bogdan Bogdanović

F De’Andre Hunter

F John Collins

C Clint Capela

Boston Celtics starting lineup: