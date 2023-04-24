Dejounte Murray suspended for Game 5 after referee confrontation

With the Hawks facing elimination in the first round series down 3-1 to the Boston Celtics, Atlanta will try to beat the odds without one of their core pieces. It was announced Monday that Dejounte Murray has been suspended for one game after confronting referee Gediminas Petraitis after the Sunday Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics in State Farm Arena.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/6IEAnN4Mzj — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 24, 2023

The suspension means that Murray will not be able to suit up for a do-or-die Game 5 in Boston, where the Hawks are expected to be heavy underdogs against the 2-seeded Celtics. Murray was seen in a viral video initiating contact with the official and voicing words to him in apparent anger while walking off the floor.

Atlanta will have to scramble to try to replace Dejounte Murray’s production in Game 5. For the series, Murray is averaging 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists per game in his first playoff action since 2018. The Hawks will likely turn to Aaron Holiday to step in at point guard in a reserve role behind Trae Young.