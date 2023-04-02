Hawks hold on to win in OT against the Mavs 132-130

The Atlanta Hawks were at home on Sunday evening to take on the Dallas Mavericks. The game went into OT, but the Hawks came out with the win 132-130.

Both teams are looking to get in the win column after both losing their previous games. With the Mavericks currently outside of the playoff race, a win for them would be big, and with the Hawks trying to keep the 8th seed, a win would be big for them as well.

Trae Young got it going early for the Hawks, taking advantage of everything inside the three-point line.

Trae for two, twice pic.twitter.com/csBXtEiCpS — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2023

Outside of Young, John Collins and Dejounte Murray knocked down some threes for the Hawks in the first quarter.

Three JC

Three DJ pic.twitter.com/CXqd7E3c7V — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2023

The bench mob came out with some good energy in the first quarter, totaling 16 points. AJ Griffin added to the array of three-pointers in the quarter with this assist from Young. Heading into the second quarter, the Hawks led 37-29.

AJ steps right into one pic.twitter.com/VyC7Io83FF — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2023

Bogdan Bogdanovic lit it up in the first half, knocking down three three-pointers.

3 3s and watch the pure swish on the second one https://t.co/SQaSiTSDMw pic.twitter.com/XZGYHDZLSG — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2023

The Hawks continued to keep the lead through the second, even with the Mavericks battling and staying close. Clint Capela turned defense to offense on this play, going coast to coast down the lane.

Look at CC with the active hands and getting out in the open floor pic.twitter.com/86ondnwiDy — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2023

The Hawks and Mavs went back and forth towards the end of the first half. The Hawks went on a small run to the end the half, but Luka Doncic hit a big three to close and they trailed 70-66 going into halftime.

The Hawks turned it up in the second half, going on a run to grab a 10-point lead early. They didn’t stop there, increasing their lead throughout the quarter.

The Mavericks closed in as the quarter progressed, as the Hawks started to make simple mistakes and bad shots. To end the third quarter the Hawks were only up three points.

Both teams battled through the fourth, with the Hawks having the edge majority of the time. The Hawks used good ball movement on this play, getting Murray an easy shot in the paint.

4 Hawks touch the rock, DM5 finishes with a bucket pic.twitter.com/IoH3mLms8m — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 3, 2023

Murray got another one to go minutes later.

What a hesi move DJ pic.twitter.com/TIg9QhZ1eV — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 3, 2023

With less than a minute left, the Hawks led 121-119, until Kyrie Irving came down and hit a shot with 37 seconds on the clock to tie the game.

With the ball in the Hawks hand, Collins missed a two point shot but was tipped in by Saddiq Bey to give the Hawks a two-point lead. The Mavs elected not to call a timeout and brought the ball down the court and Christian Wood got fouled, splitting the two. With him missing the second, the ball went out of bounds off the Hawks with .4 seconds.

Unfortunately, the Hawks fouled JaVale McGee and he split the two free throws as well, tying the game with .4 seconds left. The Hawks missed the shot, and the game went into overtime.

With 46 seconds remaining in OT, the Hawks led 130-128. Irving then came back down and tied the game. The Hawks settled to take the last shot with 6.7 seconds left. With 1.8 seconds remaining, Irving fouled Young, and he knocked down both free throws to give the Hawks a two-point lead. Doncic missed the three to win the game, and the Hawks walked out victorious.

Young finished with 24 points and 12 assists, Murray finished with 25 points, Collins finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Capela finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawks will be back in action on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.