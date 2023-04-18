Report: Mike Brey to join Quin Snyder’s staff for 2023-24

In a rare midseason move, Quin Snyder took over as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks in late February, but he opted to retain all of the assistants from the previous McMillan regime until at least the end of the season. Now, it appears that Snyder has begun to build out who will be sitting on his bench starting in the 2023-24 season.

First reported by Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune, Noie stated that according to multiple sources, former Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey will become an assistant coach under Quin Snyder.

Multiple sources tell @SBTribune that former @NDmbb coach Mike Brey plans to join Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach for Quin Snyder next season.



No college head coaching job. No TV.



Brey has bought a house in ATL ... will be escaping snowy South Bend in mid-May. — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) April 17, 2023

Additionally, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in confirmation, Mike Brey will move to the NBA and join the staff for the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff without a specific role until after the season.

As @tnoieNDI reported, former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will join Atlanta coach Quin Snyder’s staff next year. No specific role has been finalized, nor will until after this season, sources tell ESPN. Brey, who has a 30-year history with Snyder, visited with the Hawks in March. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 18, 2023

Mike Brey brings 28 years of college basketball head coaching experience between stints at Delaware and Notre Dame. Taking over as an assistant coach at Duke in 1987, Brey coached then Duke player Quin Snyder for two seasons before later welcoming him to the Duke coaching staff in 1995. There, the two spent four seasons coaching together under Mike Krzyzewski in Durham.

Brey joins Steven Klei and Jeff Watkinson as early additions to Snyder’s staff as they head into the offseason for what is sure to be a rebuilt coaching and development unit in the coming year.