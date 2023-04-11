Game thread: Hawks at Heat

The Atlanta Hawks tip off the postseason of the 2022-23 NBA season with a meeting against the Miami Heat in South Beach. Atlanta enters the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament as the 8-seed and faces the 7-seed Miami with the winner earning the 7-seed in the NBA Playoffs. The winning team would then meet the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs first round, whereas the loser would get a second chance to enter the postseason as the 8-seed by winning at home against the winner of the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls game that will be played tomorrow.
Atlanta Hawks starting lineup:
- G Trae Young
- G Dejounte Murray
- F De’Andre Hunter
- F John Collins
- C Clint Capela
Miami Heat starting lineup:
- G Gabe Vincent
- G Tyler Herro
- F Jimmy Butler
- F Max Strus
- C Bam Adebayo
