Game thread: Hawks at Heat

The Atlanta Hawks tip off the postseason of the 2022-23 NBA season with a meeting against the Miami Heat in South Beach. Atlanta enters the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament as the 8-seed and faces the 7-seed Miami with the winner earning the 7-seed in the NBA Playoffs. The winning team would then meet the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs first round, whereas the loser would get a second chance to enter the postseason as the 8-seed by winning at home against the winner of the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls game that will be played tomorrow.

Join the action below.

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup:

G Trae Young

G Dejounte Murray

F De’Andre Hunter

F John Collins

C Clint Capela

Miami Heat starting lineup: