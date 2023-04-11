 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game thread: Hawks at Heat

By Wes Morton
/ new
The Atlanta Hawks tip off the postseason of the 2022-23 NBA season with a meeting against the Miami Heat in South Beach. Atlanta enters the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament as the 8-seed and faces the 7-seed Miami with the winner earning the 7-seed in the NBA Playoffs. The winning team would then meet the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs first round, whereas the loser would get a second chance to enter the postseason as the 8-seed by winning at home against the winner of the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls game that will be played tomorrow.

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup:

  • G Trae Young
  • G Dejounte Murray
  • F De’Andre Hunter
  • F John Collins
  • C Clint Capela

Miami Heat starting lineup:

  • G Gabe Vincent
  • G Tyler Herro
  • F Jimmy Butler
  • F Max Strus
  • C Bam Adebayo

