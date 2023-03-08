Preview: Hawks continue trip with set vs. Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks are back in action on Wednesday for a matchup vs. the Washington Wizards. It will be the first of two consecutive games for the Hawks in the Washington, DC, similar to the two-game set they played vs. the Miami Heat over the weekend.

The Wizards won the lone matchup of the season between these teams to this point in Atlanta recently on Feb. 28 when they took home the 119-116 win in Quin Snyder’s debut as head coach. Eight days later, Snyder will have a chance to make adjustments in the first of two more very important games in terms of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hawks will looking to get back on track after dropping both games in Miami, and are at risk of slipping further down the standings quickly as Washington is just one game behind Atlanta in the Eastern Conference standings entering play on Wednesday. The Toronto Raptors are just a half game behind the Hawks, while the Chicago Bulls are three games back. Needless to say, now is not the time to be piling up losses for teams fighting for play-in positioning.

Atlanta should in theory have a bit of rest advantage in this one as the Wizards played a close game (and won) on the road in Detroit on Tuesday, while the Hawks were off. It’s still a home game for Washington, though, and when the line comes out it won’t be a big surprise to see either side as a slim favorite given how close the game was in Atlanta last week.

Injury Report

The Hawks have no injuries to report ahead of Wednesday’s matchup as they have continued to be healthy for the most part down the stretch of this season to this point.

Washington is on the back-to-back and will not list an injury report until Wednesday afternoon.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Weds. Mar. 8, 7:00 pm ET

Location: Capital One Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game