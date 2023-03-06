Hawks lose control vs. Heat in second half in 130-128 defeat

The Atlanta Hawks were in Miami Monday evening to take on the Heat. They were not able to take the victory, losing to the Heat 130-128.

In the first matchup against these two teams on Saturday, the Heat had control the entire game and won comfortably, even though the Hawks made a late attempt at a comeback. With the Hawks and Heat close in the standings, taking one of these would be beneficial for the Hawks.

The Hawks had a solid first quarter, putting up 43 points, a big difference from Saturday’s start. Getting in the paint was a big emphasis in the quarter, with the first 18 points coming from that area.

Our first 18 points of the night were in the paint pic.twitter.com/FdyFnGuzpn — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 7, 2023

The outside shot was working for the Hawks as well, as Bogdan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey knocked down some threes.

The Hawks had control for most of the first half, controlling the pace on offense and forcing the Heat into tough shots. Trae Young stayed active on the defensive end, which led to a bucket for John Collins.

Trae hustle leads to a JC bucket pic.twitter.com/TPKqHbnbd5 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 7, 2023

Bey continued his solid play from Saturday, but instead of shooting a three, he crashed the offensive board for this putback.

Saddiq is EATING pic.twitter.com/dUnp1HMrpZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 7, 2023

The Heat came back down the stretch of the first half and only saw themselves down five points going into halftime. John Collins started the second half with a three-pointer.

Young pulled out his bag of tricks finding Collins for this pass in the paint for an easy bucket.

How did Trae do this?? pic.twitter.com/Tu9Ku6di6x — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 7, 2023

Throughout the third quarter, the Heat would get close or tie the game, but the Hawks never allowed them to take the lead. Bey continued to work on the offensive glass, and got another putback to give the Hawks a two-point lead.

Saddiq gets another tough putback pic.twitter.com/BHXOdzskk5 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 7, 2023

The first half of the fourth quarter was the same, as both teams continued to tie, but the Heat eventually took the lead. With a four-point lead, Quin Snyder called a timeout, and Dejounte Murray came out and knocked down two shots to tie the game.

Pair of tough buckets for DJ to tie things up pic.twitter.com/sJtbfnhmxX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 7, 2023

Both teams went back and forth for a few minutes and Young knocked down a deep three to give the Hawks a one-point lead. The Heat answered, and with less than five minutes left in the game, they found themselves with a six-point lead.

The Hawks tried to make it interesting, but the Heat had an answer for every shot and came out with the victory.

Young finished with 25 points and seven assists, Murray finished with 23 points and eight assists, and Collins and Bey finished with 17 points.

The Hawks will be back in action from the road on Wednesday when they face the Washington Wizards.

Stay tuned.