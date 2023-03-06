Preview: Hawks look for revenge vs. Heat in second game of South Beach set

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Miami Heat on Monday evening after falling in South Beach on Saturday evening by a score of 117-109. The Hawks will need this game rather badly if they have plans of jumping Miami in the Eastern Conference standings by the end of the season, as a win on Monday would give Miami a 2.5 game lead on the Hawks with just 17 games to play.

The Heat defense of guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray was the story on Saturday, as Young posted a season-low eight points in the loss. Miami center Bam Adebayo had his way, scoring 30 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists in the win. Another playoff-like atmosphere may be safe to expect on Monday, as the Heat will be looking to provide separation between themselves as the Hawks by taking the season series. Atlanta would draw even at 2-2 in the season series with a win.

The Hawks will need to shake their nemesis, or at least one of them, in this game as the Heat have defended Young as well as any team throughout his career. This is evidenced by the domination by Miami in last season’s playoff series, as well as Young’s inability to score on Saturday. It must be noted, however, that Young’s career-high of 50 points did come vs. the Heat earlier in his career.

Atlanta is 1-2 so far in the Quin Snyder era, and will look to improve on that going forward. Despite the record, the vibes around the club seem generally good as Snyder so far seems to be a breath of fresh air to the players compared to the previous head coach.

Injury Report

The Hawks have no injuries to report ahead of Monday’s matchup, bringing a clean bill of health into the key matchup.

Kevin Love (rib) is probable for this matchup, while Miami lists Kyle Lowry as out again (left knee).

Odds

Atlanta is a 3-point underdog vs. the Heat as of early Monday afternoon. The O/U is sitting around 229.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Mar. 6, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Miami-Dade Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA TV

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA

Radio: 92.9 The Game