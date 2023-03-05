Filed under: Peachtree Hoops Podcast ATL and 29: A week into the Quin Snyder era By Zach Hood@zhood_ Mar 5, 2023, 7:32pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ATL and 29: A week into the Quin Snyder era Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images Glen Willis and Kevin Chouinard look back at the win over Portland and the loss to Miami for some notable trends, including Snyder’s deployment of Jalen Johnson as a wing defender. Next Up In Peachtree Hoops Podcast ATL and 29: Talking to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune ATL and 29: Ghost of coaches past, present and yet to come ATL and 29: A change at the helm ATL and 29: Getting perspective at the break ATL and 29: The Trade Deadline show ATL and 29: This podcast and Trae Young were snubbed Loading comments...
