Comeback effort falls short as Hawks lose to Heat 117-109

The Atlanta Hawks were on the second half of a back-to-back when they took on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening after they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Hawks were unable to complete their comeback attempt in Miami on Saturday, losing to the Heat 117-109 after falling down big early.

DJ got his own rebound, spun midair, and finished all in one motion pic.twitter.com/69WWZ3WFk3 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 5, 2023

The Hawks trailed by just three points after the first, but saw Miami break the game open in the second quarter. Atlanta was outscored 37-23 in the second and trailed 66-49 entering the half. The Heat were able to limit Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to just five total points in the half, controlling the game on each end of the floor.

Saddiq Bey got hot in the second half, helping propel the Hawks back into the contest along with some nice activity on both ends from Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. Bey led Atlanta with 22 points in the loss.

2 Bey Buckets to start the 4th pic.twitter.com/waiCfB0QfO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 5, 2023

Atlanta was unable to get all the way back into this one despite getting as close as five on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter. The Heat were the better team in this one and that showed every when it counted. Young had just eight points in the contest, a season-low, while Murray finished with just ten points.

Notably, John Collins played just 16 minutes in this contest, picking up four fouls and scoring just three points. He did not return after being benched in the third upon picking up his fourth foul. Collins has struggled of late and his jumpshot has been missing all season.

Bam Adebayo was dominant in the paint in this one for Miami, scoring 30 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists. Tyler Herro added 23 points.

The Hawks will face the Heat again on Monday evening with a chance to essentially get this game back in the standings.

Stay tuned.