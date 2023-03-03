Hawks cruise to comfortable 129-111 win over Blazers

The Atlanta Hawks were back at home on Friday evening to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks had a nice offensive outing, winning 129-111.

The last time these two teams played each other, the game went down to the wire with Damian Lillard and Dejounte Murray both topping 40 points. The Trail Blazers came out with the win 129-125.

Murray got it rolling early in the first quarter, getting to his sweet spots for easy buckets.

5 quick ones for DJ pic.twitter.com/gRsUDmewOx — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 4, 2023

The whole team followed suit, including the bench players. Jalen Johnson came in immediately and got a breakaway dunk.

JJ checks in and immediately dunks pic.twitter.com/RQsKMH0UoL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 4, 2023

Johnson came back later and found Saddiq Bey in the corner for a three after the Hawks hustled for the possession.

A bit chaotic but ends with a Saddiq bucket so we like it pic.twitter.com/gVDaE3ciJO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 4, 2023

The Hawks led 31-19 after the first. Quan Snyder hinted that Onyeka Okongwu was working on his threes, and he didn’t take long to show it early in the second.

BIG O FOR 3 pic.twitter.com/zneIBHdkzH — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 4, 2023

The Hawks led by as much as 17 in the quarter, but the Trail Blazers cut their deficit down the stretch. With the help of some defense, and Murray continuing his hot shooting, the hawks were able to go into halftime with a 10-point lead.

The Hawks came out firing in the second half and increased their lead. Murray didn't take his foot off the pedal either, scoring eight points in the third quarter, reaching 31 points.

Cookin' with grease DJ pic.twitter.com/Fm2grigIge — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 4, 2023

After struggling for much of the first half, Young came alive down the stretch of the third quarter, hitting three three-pointers. The scoring barrage gave the Hawks a 21-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

❄️ Trae 3

Trae 3

Trae 3 pic.twitter.com/5fVlQgotty — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 4, 2023

The Trail Blazers picked up their offense in the fourth, but it didn't work because the Hawks continued their hot shooting. Murray knocked down two three-pointers in the fourth, and it looked like nobody could stop him all game.

Two more threes for DJ ♨️♨️ pic.twitter.com/BZWz8ukMwY — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 4, 2023

In the end, the Hawks were too much for the Trail Blazers and came out with the win.

Murray finished with a career-high 41 points, Young finished with 23 point and 11 assists, De’Andre Hunter finished with 17 points, and Clint Capela finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawks will be back in action tomorrow to take on the Miami Heat on the road in South Florida.