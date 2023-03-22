Hawks fall to Timberwolves in final moments, 125-124

The Atlanta Hawks were on the road on Wednesday evening vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, completing the back-to-back after Tuesday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks dropped the second half of the back-to-back with a 125-124 defeat to Minnesota.

The Hawks and Wolves both got out to a red-hot start offensively in this one, as the two sides combined for nearly 80 points in the opening quarter.

Trae Young had 16 points and four assists in the first half as the Hawks trailed 67-62 entering the break. Atlanta managed just 22 points in the second quarter after the offensive explosion in the opening period. Jaden McDaniels led the Wolves with 15 points in the first half.

The Hawks bounced back with a big third quarter, out-scoring Minnesota 35-27 in the period on their way to a three-point lead entering the final frame. Sadie Bey got hot for Atlanta in the third, scoring 11 points in the quarter.

Saddiq has 8 of our last 10 points ♨️ pic.twitter.com/DrkGVU0koW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 23, 2023

The Hawks and Wolves traded blows in the fourth quarter as the game came down to the wire in the final moments. Karl-Anthony Towns drew a foul in the final moments and made both free throws to put Minnesota ahead 125-124, and they would hold on for the win as De’Andre Hunter’s last second heave came up empty.

Young led the Hawks with 29 points and eight assists in the loss, with Hunter, Bey and John Collins each adding 16 points. McDaniels led the Wolves with 25 points, while Towns added 22 in his return to play.

The Hawks will be back in action this weekend at home for another back-to-back.

Stay tuned.