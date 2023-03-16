Report: Hawks sign Bogdan Bogdanovic to four-year contract extension

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly signed veteran forward Bogdan Bogdanovic to a four-year contract extension. Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Hawks and the wing agreed to a four-year, $68 million extension.

Atlanta Hawks F Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

Bogdanovic was set to enter the last year of a four-year deal he signed with the Hawks back in 2020, pending a player option that he has reportedly declined.

Bogdanovic declines the $18M player option on his 2023-2024 contract and his new deal kicks in next season, sources tell ESPN. Bogdanovic, 30, is averaging 14 points on 40 percent three-point shooting for the Hawks this season. https://t.co/wodWFNNswB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

The matter has apparently been resolved as Bogdanovic has secured another nice pay day for himself. He has been a quality player for the Hawks, averaging 15.2 points per game on 39.9% three-point shooting in his tenure with the club.

The only negative with Bogdanovic, if there is one, has been his health. He has battled a right knee issue the last couple of years, spending offseasons with procedures and rehab. The Hawks’ staff should have a better pulse on his health than anyone though, and one would presume they did their due diligence on that front ahead of agreeing to extend him.

Atlanta will face other important roster decisions this offseason as the new front office and coaching regime look to make their imprints heading into the future. Following another middling season, it seems likely for some sort of substantial change to the construction of the team.

The Hawks will seemingly have Bogdanovic going forward in the Quin Snyder era, which is something that would have been a question mark heading to the offseason given the once looming player-option. The Hawks are set to battle the Golden State Warriors on Friday night as they continue on their postseason push.

