Hawks fail to find a rhythm against the Timberwolves, lose 136-115

The Atlanta Hawks were at home Monday evening to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Hawks came out knocking down shots , keeping it close with the Timberwolves. John Collins was able to get to his mid-range jumper on this play.

JC from the elbow pic.twitter.com/nUlJDem1Zf — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 13, 2023

Clint Capela had a good start to the game, battling on the boards and hitting a few hook shots.

CC owning the paint on both ends pic.twitter.com/XxAabLXmCq — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 13, 2023

Things started to slow down for the Hawks down as the quarter went out, and the Timberwolves found every way to score consecutive points on the fast break. The Hawks saw themselves down as much as 13 points in the quarter.

It didn’t get better in the second quarter, with the Hawks making the same mistakes and the Timberwolves capitalizing. Early in the quarter, the Hawks trailed by 20 points. Young started to get hot as the quarter went on, cutting down the Hawks deficit.

Cutting the deficit didn't last for long, and the Timberwolves ran up their lead again, this time as much as 23 points. After a late foul that put Anthony Edwards on the line for three free throws, the Hawks trailed the Timberwolves going into halftime 76-52.

The Hawks continued to battle in the third quarter, but the Timberwolves would not let up on either side of the ball. Young kept the Hawks on his back, scoring and dishing out easy assists to his teammates.

Trae hits Dre on the money pic.twitter.com/LwwsRrG6Ed — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 14, 2023

The Hawks went on a small run toward the end of the quarter, but the Timberwolves once again had an answer. Going into the fourth, the Hawks trailed 106-85.

To start the fourth, the Hawks may have played with more energy than they had the entire game, and started to chip into the Timberwolves lead. The Timberwolves got themselves together and started to increase their lead once again down the stretch of the fourth. In the end, Anthony Edwards knocked down two big threes to ice the game.

Young finished with 41 points, Onyeka Okongwu finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Capela finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks will back in action at home on Friday evening to face the Golden State Warriors.