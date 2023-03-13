 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ATL and 29: Losing to the Celtics and potential playoff matchups

By Zach Hood
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Glen Willis and Kevin Chouinard review some Hawks stuff including potential playoff opponents, Clint Capela’s play since his return, matching up with Boston’s 5-out stuff and more.

