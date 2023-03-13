Preview: Hawks continue homestand with matchup vs. Timberwolves

The Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet on Monday evening at State Farm Arena, as the Hawks look to rebound from a tough defeat vs. the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening. Each of these teams is fighting for positioning and seems most likely to be destined for the NBA’s play-in round ahead of the traditional postseason series.

The Hawks have had mixed results in the early stages of Quin Snyder’s tenure, but overall the vibes seem positive despite some tough games of late, particularly the two road tests vs. the Miami Heat as well as the Celtics game. The adjustments to the new coaching schemes and styles will take time as Atlanta looks to install as much as they can on the fly following the unorthodox midseason change.

Minnesota has had an odd season, struggling out of the gates but ironically finding their footing after an injury to Karl-Anthony Towns. Each side enters this one at 34-34, needing a victory to try to inch their ways up the standings with so little time to go in the regular season. The Western Conference is much closer than the East with the Nos. 5-12 seeds separated by just 2.5 games as we near game 70 on the schedule.

It’s that time of the year where games begin to mean a bit more, so expect another competitive atmosphere on Monday evening. The Hawks will be looking to defend their home floor after failing to do so on the second half of the back-to-back vs. Boston on Saturday.

Injury Report

The Hawks list Bogdan Bogdanovic (back tightness) as questionable for Monday’s game. The veteran sharpshooter missed Saturday’s game.

Minnesota will be without Towns and Jaylen Nowell, while Rudy Gobert and Austin Rivers are questionable.

Odds

The Hawks are five-point favorites over the Wolves as of early Monday morning. The over/under total is currently set at 240.

Game Info

Date/time: Mon. Mar. 13, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game