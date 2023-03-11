Hawks fall to Celtics 134-125 on second night of back-to-back

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening, returning home from the road while completing the back-to-back after their second win in three days over the Washington Wizards on Friday evening. Atlanta was unable to get the win in this one, falling to a hot-shooting and well-rested Boston team 135-125.

The Hawks and Celtics both got out to a blazing start offensively, combining for 75 first quarter points as both teams had it rolling. Trae Young had ten points and seven assists in the opening period.

Boston took control of the game in the second quarter, opening the period on a 20-4 run. The Hawks were able to get back into the game before half though, trailing 71-61 at the break. Young posted 17 points and 11 assists before the break, while Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 18 points.

The Hawks were not able to make up any ground on the Celtics in the third quarter, losing the period 30-28 despite being closer than that late in the quarter. Boston continued their three-point barrage, adding four more threes in the quarter after making 12 shots from behind the arc in the first half. Atlanta trailed by double-digits heading to the final frame, needing a comeback.

Bey outside, Bey inside pic.twitter.com/sPvmkX2m09 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 12, 2023

The Hawks could not put together the stops that they needed in order to tighten the score and give themselves a chance in the final moments, as the Celtics kept firing from behind the arc and generally getting whatever they wanted offensively. Boston took home the win behind 20 made three-pointers, shooting 48% from long-distance for the game.

Things got testy in the final moments with Marcus Smart and Young getting into it under the Atlanta basket with under 1:30 to play, and Smart was ejected. The Hawks were not able to get all the way back however, and still fell in defeat.

Young finished with 35 points and 13 assists in the loss, with Saddiq Bey adding 17 points off the bench. Bey and John Collins closed the game for Atlanta as they attempted to go small to match the Celtics’ three-point barrage. Tatum led the Celtics with 34 points in the win, while Jaylen Brown added 22 points.

The Hawks are back in action Monday evening when they will host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

