Hawks win second consecutive game over Wizards 114-107

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Washington Wizards for the second consecutive game on Friday evening. The Hawks took home the 114-107 win for the second consecutive game in Washington and a 2-1 edge in the season series over the Wizards.

The Hawks were a little slow out of the gates, trailing the Wizards 29-24 after the opening the quarter. Atlanta rebounded with a 32-point second quarter which propelled them to a 56-50 lead at the break.

The 11 to 15 connection pic.twitter.com/qASV6jGiQm — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 11, 2023

Atlanta tried to find some separation in the second half as they carried a ten-point lead into the fourth after a strong third quarter. The Hawks made 15 threes in this game, as the long-ball kept their offense on track in this one.

Three's company for Saddiq and Bogi pic.twitter.com/Ookf7jO0PC — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 11, 2023

The fourth quarter was mostly controlled by the Hawks but Washington did make some noise and make things interesting down the stretch. Atlanta led by as many as 13 in this game, and ultimately took home the win over the Wizards for the second consecutive game.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 28 points and nine assists, making six threes on his way to an efficient evening. De’Andre Hunter finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Bradley Beal had 27 points in the loss for Washington, with Kristaps Porzingis adding 22 points.

Atlanta moves back over .500 with the win. The Hawks will now face a tough back-to-back tomorrow evening as they return to Atlanta to host the Boston Celtics. We’ll be back for that one with more Hawks coverage.

