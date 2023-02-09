Hawks take care of shorthanded Suns, win 116-107

The Atlanta Hawks were back in action at home against the Phoenix Suns. They were able to head out with a win, defeating the Suns

As the trade deadline ended at 3 pm, both teams made improvements to their teams for the second half of the season. The biggest get for the Suns was Kevin Durant, while the Hawks were able to get a rotational piece in Saddiq Bey. Unfortunately, neither team would be able to show off their new players this evening.

John Collins threw down this big dunk in the first quarter.

With the Suns short on depth, the Hawks took care of business of both sides of the ball and ran up the score in the first. Going into the second, the Hawks led 36-22.

The Hawks didn’t let up in the second quarter, as the bench unit came in and did their thing.

Collins came in down the stretch of the quarter and threw down another monster dunk.

JC is EATING pic.twitter.com/0KOTm3y498 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 10, 2023

The Suns started to pick up their offense with a few minutes left in the quarter and cut their deficit down to nine points. Going into halftime, the Hawks led 56-47.

The Hawks extended their lead in the third quarter, with Young hitting back-to-back threes. He also got a steal that led to an easy dunk for Collins.

Trae 3

Trae 3

Trae Steal & John Dunk

❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/ApkGnAXmQE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 10, 2023

Jalen Johnson had some nice plays down the stretch of the quarter, including this putback dunk.

JJ wayyyy up for the follow slam pic.twitter.com/Pei5sTua9T — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 10, 2023

The Suns tried to make a push in the fourth, but the Hawks had an answer for everything they pulled out. Young had a nice shooting game from deep, and pulled this one from 30.

He came back down and did the same thing minutes later, essentially sealing the game.

Ice Trae from deep AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Vja4vwAgWR — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 10, 2023

Young finished with 36 points and 12 assists, Dejounte Murray finished with 19 points, Collins finished with 16 points, and Capela finished with seven points and 17 rebounds.

The Hawks will be back in action on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.