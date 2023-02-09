Report: Hawks send Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky, second rounds picks to Rockets for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews

The Atlanta Hawks remained active ahead of the trade deadline, as Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports the Hawks have traded Frank Kaminsky and Justin Holiday along with two second round picks to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews.

Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando to the Hawks for Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky, sources confirm. The Rockets will also receive two future second-round picks (OKC's 2024 and 2025 2nds), sources tell @TheAthletic — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) February 9, 2023

This move was about shedding Holiday’s salary for the Hawks, and it cost them a pair of legitimate second-picks to do so. This makes seven second-round picks the Hawks have traded in a matter of minutes, with Saddiq Bey being the most notable addition.

It has been an interesting deadline to this point to say the least, as the Hawks parted with a significant amount of picks and seemingly did not add a ton to the roster. Atlanta may have a long-term plan that helps things make sense in the long run, but as of now, the Hawks traded two picks in the Houston move to save a couple million bucks and upgrade a little bit on Holiday and Kaminsky.

Matthews is a shooter who could slide into a solid role on the second unit, while Fernando certainly represents an upgrade on Frank Kaminsky as the third center on the team. Atlanta seemingly has for sure marginally improved their roster, but to this point has not moved the needle in terms of contention while losing significant draft capital.

Stay tuned...