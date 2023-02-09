Report: Hawks send five second round picks as part of multi-team trade for Saddiq Bey

The Atlanta Hawks ended up having an eventful trade deadline after all. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the first move of the day for the Hawks, which resulted in them acquiring forward Saddiq Bey in exchange for five second round picks.

Bey is on the way to Atlanta in multi-team trade, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/i5YKWIpZiv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Golden State Warriors will receive the picks, which as of now, have not been reported as having any protections. The exact years of the picks are also unreported.

The Hawks are sending five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Atlanta reportedly had been after Bey for a while, and even had some talks revolving around John Collins. Bey is due for a contract extension this summer, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports that the Hawks are not done dealing following their trade with the Houston Rockets to shed salary and acquire Garrison Matthews and former Atlanta draft selection Bruno Fernando.

The Hawks had registered interest with the Pistons on Saddiq Bey since the beginning of the league's trade season in December, sources said. There were conversations involving John Collins. Bey will be up for major extension money this summer. Atlanta is not done trying to deal. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 9, 2023

Bey is a 3-and-D type wing that will give the Hawks another player in that area alongside De’Andre Hunter. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been in trade rumors and conceivably could be on the move ahead of the deadline with Atlanta having brought in another wing, though that may not necessarily be correlated or the case.

Stay tuned for additional posts on the move with Houston or any other move the Hawks make ahead of the 3 pm deadline.