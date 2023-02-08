Hawks fall short to Pelicans, lose 116-107

The Atlanta Hawks were in New Orleans on Tuesday evening to take on the Pelicans. Unfortunately they did not come out with win, losing 116-107.

The Hawks came in fully healthy, while the Pelicans are still missing Zion Williamson due to injury.

It was a slow start for the Hawks, but Clint Capela put six early points up for the team.

6 ccs of CC in the early going pic.twitter.com/LyEue82IJ4 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 8, 2023

The Hawks got into a groove as the quarter progressed, and Trae Young led the way with this step back three.

Transition Trae, stepback Trae...3 points pic.twitter.com/SaGiLqgrxI — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 8, 2023

To end the first, the Hawks had a 35-33 lead. Jalen Johnson came in for the second unit for this easy dunk at the rim.

It was back and forth between both teams in the second, and John Collins gave the Hawks a two-point lead with this hook shot.

Nice and easy JC pic.twitter.com/OKoWAUyAZ8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 8, 2023

Young racked up the assists in the first half with 11, including this pass to Capela.

Another assist from Trae to CC! pic.twitter.com/Q3F3MCDYuQ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 8, 2023

Going into halftime, the Hawks trailed the Pelicans 62-59. To start the second half, the Hawks did a lot of trailing behind for the most part. That left room for Young to continue dishing out assists.

Ice to DJ for 3 pic.twitter.com/MCV8tDmbeW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 8, 2023

AJ Griffin did what he does best in the third, knocking down a three for the Hawks.

The Hawks went down as much as 13 points in the third quarter, but were able to cut the lead to 10 points heading into the fourth.

Bogdan Bogdanovic got it going early in the fourth from behind the arc.

2 big Bogi 3s early in the 4th pic.twitter.com/R37e4qW5Bv — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 8, 2023

Later in the quarter, Onyeka Okongwu showed his efforts on the glass and got this and-1 to go.

Down the stretch of the fourth, the Pelicans offense picked up and grew their lead to 16 points.

The Hawks tried to make a push toward the end, but it wasn’t enough to make it a game.

Bogdanovic finished with 22 points, Murray finished with 19 points, Young finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The Hawks will be back in action on Thursday evening against the Phoenix Suns.