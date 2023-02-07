Preview: Hawks close road trip in New Orleans

The Atlanta Hawks are on the last game of their five-game west coast road trip on Tuesday evening for a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks are 2-2 on the trip through four games, looking to move to 3-2 on the last leg of the trip vs. New Orleans.

The Pelicans have had an up-and-down season that has been significantly impacted by the health of Zion Williamson, who has appeared in just 29 games this season. After starting hot out of the gates, New Orleans has slipped down to the No. 9 seed out west in recent weeks. The Pelicans are 19-9 at home this season, compared to 9-18 on the road.

Atlanta continues to middle, sitting at 27-27 through 54 games. The Hawks are 14-16 on the road, which is actually one of the better road records around the league. Only the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers have more road wins than the Hawks at this point in the season. The Hawks will look to move above .500 with a win on Tuesday after dropping Saturday’s game in Denver while Trae Young (illness) was sidelined.

Injury Report

The Hawks have no injuries to report ahead of Tuesday’s matchup.

New Orleans will be without Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels for this one. Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas are probable.

Odds

Atlanta is a 1.5-point underdog vs. the Pelicans as of early Tuesday afternoon. The O/U is sitting around 237.5.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Tues. Feb. 7, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Smoothie King Center

TV: BSSE

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: 92.9 The Game