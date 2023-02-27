Hawks announce Quin Snyder as head coach

The Atlanta Hawks announced the hiring of their 15th full-time head coach on Monday afternoon, with Quin Snyder being introduced to media at the Hawks’ practice facility. Snyder is set to join the bench with the Hawks Tuesday night when they host the Washington Wizards to complete the unorthodox nature of the midseason hire.

Snyder was the head coach of the Utah Jazz from 2014-2022 after being an assistant with the Hawks under then coach Mike Budenholzer. Snyder spoke to the unusual nature of joining the time midseason, but felt it was the right thing to do go ahead and the lay the foundation as soon as possible.

"I just felt like diving in was the right thing."@BobRathbunTV catches up with new @ATLHawks head coach Quin Snyder discuss his return to Atlanta, taking over coaching duties immediately and more. pic.twitter.com/JjUtiZJWHr — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) February 27, 2023

Kyle Korver, Atlanta’s assistant GM, was a player on the Hawks while Snyder was an assistant under Budenholzer. He was a key role in bringing Snyder into the fold so quickly, and helped the coach feel like Atlanta would be a place where philosophies aligned.

Fields, on when he contacted Snyder. Said it was right after they moved on from McMillan.



"I had Kyle give Quin a call. He was our first call." — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) February 27, 2023

The Hawks have 21 regular season games to try to make a run under their new coach, which is a unique challenge in itself. Perhaps in the long run, how much exactly the team is able to gel with their new coach over the next few things will be more important than the club’s win and loss record. There is still room for optimism in the short-term, however, as the team is 2-0 out of the All-Star break vs. two teams that are in the top-6 in the Eastern Conference.

Stay tuned for more updates ahead of Snyder’s first game as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks...