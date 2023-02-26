Hawks name Quin Snyder head coach

The Atlanta Hawks’ pursuit of former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is complete as of Sunday evening reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Snyder is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal and join the team as head coach as soon as Tuesday when they host the Washington Wizards.

Snyder coached the Jazz a winning record from 2014-2022 after serving as an assistant for the Hawks under former head coach Mike Budenholzer. He will now return to the sidelines in Atlanta and look to figure out things on the fly as the Hawks try to fight their way back into the postseason.

The Hawks sit as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference as the standings sit early Sunday evening, with some time left to make a run at a top-6 spot.

The Hawks confirmed the move on Sunday evening, and will announced Snyder as head coach to the media on Monday afternoon.

