Hawks top Nets 129-127 on Young’s buzzer beater

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon in a key Eastern Conference matchup. The Hawks were able to come away with the narrow win behind the last-second heroics of Trae Young, winning 129-127 over the Nets in what was a back-and-forth game.

The Hawks got out to a hot start offensively, putting up 37 points in the opening quarter. Trae Young was hot early with 12 points in the opening period.

Trae plus the foul ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Yep739ITW6 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 26, 2023

The Hawks carried a 64-57 lead into the half as the offensive continued to hum out of the All-Star break. Four Atlanta players scored in the double digits in the opening half. One of those players was Bogdan Bogdanovic, who continues to look good after a week off.

The second half of this game consisted of the Nets slowly but surely fighting their way all the way back into this one. Brooklyn scored 70 points in the second half as the Hawks had little answer for Mikal Bridges or Cam Johnson. The game came down to the final moments despite Atlanta’s efforts to put the Nets away.

They tied the score late in the fourth quarter at 127 when the Hawks lost Johnson in the corner for an open three, capping an 8-0 run by the Nets inside the final 1:17. The stage was set for the Atlanta’s best player to make a play with seven seconds remaining in a tie game, and he did not disappoint.

Fake floater.



Real floater.



Ball game, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/5EzA2j6JeN — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) February 26, 2023

The game winner by Young puts the Hawks back over .500 and pulls Atlanta within 3.5 games of the Nets in the standings. Young led the Hawks with 34 points and eight assists in the win, while Dejounte Murray finished with 28 points. Johnson led the Nets with 27 points, while Bridges finished with 24.

The Hawks will be back in action Tuesday when they host the Washington Wizards.

