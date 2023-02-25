The Atlanta Hawks won their first game under Joe Prunty with a wire-to-wire 136-119 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the hiring of Quin Snyder seemingly imminent, Kevin Chouinard and Greg Willis are joined by none other than the legend and former PTH editor Brad Rowland to discuss the win over Cleveland with a peep ahead to the Snyder era. Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts, and please share & subscribe if you enjoy…
ATL and 29: Ghost of coaches past, present and yet to come
Special guest and Peachtree Hoops Hall of Famer Brad Rowland joins ATL and 29.
