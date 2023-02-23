Report: Hawks have started formal discussions to “swiftly” hire Quin Snyder as head coach

The Atlanta Hawks have already had a busy week, but things don’t appear to be slowing down just yet. Thursday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the organization is “swiftly” looking to hire former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder as their next head coach after Snyder was one of a few names reported as candidates following the dismissal of Nate McMillan.

Sources: The Atlanta Hawks have started formal discussions with former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and are attempting to swiftly hire Snyder as the team's new head coach.



February 23, 2023

Snyder was a successful coach with the Jazz for several years before stepping away following a tumultuous ending to the roster constructed around Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Charania reports there is serious mutual interest between the two parties and that a virtual meeting was held on Wednesday.

There has been mutual interest between the Hawks and Quin Snyder, sources tell @ShamsCharania.



They had a virtual meeting on Wednesday, and are working on a potential in-person meeting in the very near future.



More: https://t.co/cJqrZDvkzS pic.twitter.com/IXjLFYLbO5 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 23, 2023

Charania states the Hawks believe in Snyder’s “ability to enhance their culture on and off the floor.” Snyder was an assistant coach for the team under Mike Budenholzer before going 372-264 as Utah’s coach from 2014-2022. The two sides will reportedly meet in person soon, which could lead to a deal coming together quicker than expected.

Stay tuned.