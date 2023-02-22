 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ATL and 29: A change at the helm

By Zach Hood
/ new
Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Kevin Chouinard and Glen Willis discuss the dismissal of Nate McMillan, what the Atlanta Hawks may look like under Joe Prunty and potential head coaching candidates for the future.

Next Up In Peachtree Hoops Podcast

Loading comments...