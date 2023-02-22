Filed under: Peachtree Hoops Podcast ATL and 29: A change at the helm By Zach Hood@zhood_ Feb 22, 2023, 10:09am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ATL and 29: A change at the helm Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images Kevin Chouinard and Glen Willis discuss the dismissal of Nate McMillan, what the Atlanta Hawks may look like under Joe Prunty and potential head coaching candidates for the future. Next Up In Peachtree Hoops Podcast ATL and 29: Getting perspective at the break ATL and 29: The Trade Deadline show ATL and 29: This podcast and Trae Young were snubbed ATL and 29: This podcast still exists ATL and 29: Streaking time ATL and 29: Midway Loading comments...
Loading comments...