Report: Hawks dismiss Nate McMillan, Joe Prunty to serve as interim coach

Another move in the Hawks’ brass.

By Zach Hood
2022 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly made another change at the head-coaching position. Tuesday afternoon ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Hawks dismissed head coach, Nate McMillan with the plans to promote assistant coach Joe Prunty to the interim role.

McMillan was likely to be gone at the end of the season anyways it seemed, but this still came as a surprising move in the middle of the All-Star break. Prunty will now take over as the Hawks look to secure a playoff spot following a mediocre performance to this point in the season.

Wojnarowski also reports the Hawks have plans to start a search for a new head coach immediately.

The Hawks currently have their work cut out for them if they want to get into the top six of the Eastern Conference ahead of the postseason. Perhaps the move provides the spark to the team, but the Hawks’ season of changes and overhaul continues. President of basketball operations, Travis Schlenk stepped down earlier this season, and now the longtime veteran head coach is no longer with the team.

Prunty and freshly minted GM Landry Fields will now look to make the proper changes to help the Hawks reach the postseason. Atlanta will need a significant hot streak similar to ones they have had in recent years with Trae Young & Co. if they have any plans of making an extended playoff run.

stay tuned for more updates on potential coaching candidates, and what the team might look like under Prunty compared to what it did under McMillan.

