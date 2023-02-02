Hawks get back in win column with blowout win over Suns

The Atlanta continued their west-coast road trip on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. They won in a convincing fashion. defeating the Suns 132-100.

After coming down to the wire against the Portland Trailblazers, the Hawks were looking to get back .500 on the season against a team without their best player, Devin Booker. For the Hawks, they welcomed back Trae Young in the lineup after missing the last game.

Young got it going early with his playmaking skills, setting up his teammates with easy shots, which included a few three-pointers and dunks.

DJ with 1 hand, CC with 2 pic.twitter.com/HE6qsjiASB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 2, 2023

John Collins showed his defensive prowess with this big block in the first quarter.

JC SKIED for this block pic.twitter.com/pgCoT7SJAB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 2, 2023

The Hawks played particularly well in the first quarter, even though the led by just three points to end the quarter. The second quarter is where they turned things up, and it started with the second unit.

OO owning it down low pic.twitter.com/i7Nc2rFj9o — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 2, 2023

Young continued to make things happen on the offense, getting everyone involved and also creating shots for his own.

Things we love to see:



Trae lob to JC jam

Trae deep 3 pic.twitter.com/zbWVmg62XC — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 2, 2023

Going into halftime, the Hawks led the Suns 66-47. To start the second half, the Hawks kept their foot on the gas.

3-J Murray



He made 5 on Monday, he's made 4 tonight pic.twitter.com/W1cwN18hWS — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 2, 2023

Young pulled some tricks out of his bag in the third quarter. He also made it 3,000 career assists in the quarter. Going into the fourth, the Hawks led 102-67.

Trae's 11th dime of the night and 3,000th of his career pic.twitter.com/qhnbzuELp1 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 2, 2023

To add some fun to the third quarter, Onyeka Okongwu knocked down the first three-pointer of his career.

First 3 of OO's career pic.twitter.com/8pc7pdLiLW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 2, 2023

Young finished with 20 points and 12 assists, Murray finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 18 points, and Okongwu finished with 17 points.

The Hawks will be back in action on Friday to face the Utah Jazz.